Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.96. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

