REAL Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

