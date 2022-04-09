Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,958 ($78.14) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,909.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,013.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1,324.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

