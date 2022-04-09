Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RS opened at $179.36 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,834,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.