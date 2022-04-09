Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nikon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.
Nikon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
