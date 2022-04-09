Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

