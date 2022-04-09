ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $12,501.19 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 11,063 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $12,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RSLS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

