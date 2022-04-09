Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 44 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RSG opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.35.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

