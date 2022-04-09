Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 44 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON RSG opened at GBX 18.40 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.18 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.35.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
