Reviewing Coupang (CPNG) & Its Peers

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Coupang to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This table compares Coupang and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -12.71 Coupang Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.16

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 2 4 0 2.67 Coupang Competitors 287 1252 3356 63 2.64

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 112.48%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang rivals beat Coupang on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

