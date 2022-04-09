Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.43. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 327,565 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.