Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,700 at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.75) to GBX 6,700 ($87.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,636.92 ($73.93).

RIO opened at GBX 6,138 ($80.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £99.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,750.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,167.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.79), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.97).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

