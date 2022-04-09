River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Insider Purchases £499,999.35 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIVGet Rating) insider Alex Hoctor Duncan bought 188,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £499,999.35 ($655,736.85).

RIV opened at GBX 266 ($3.49) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £227.91 million and a P/E ratio of -120.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.37.

About River and Mercantile Group (Get Rating)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.