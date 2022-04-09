River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Insider Purchases £499,999.35 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) insider Alex Hoctor Duncan bought 188,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £499,999.35 ($655,736.85).
RIV opened at GBX 266 ($3.49) on Friday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £227.91 million and a P/E ratio of -120.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.37.
About River and Mercantile Group (Get Rating)
