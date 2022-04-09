Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

RVSB stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

