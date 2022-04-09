RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 349.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.