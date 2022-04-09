Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,125 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

