Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.68 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,671 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.