Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

FE stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.54 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.