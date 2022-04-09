Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.