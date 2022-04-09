Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

