Robert W. Baird Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $34.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

