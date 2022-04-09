Robert W. Baird Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE:TEX opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Terex has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

