Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $41.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 264.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,525,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

