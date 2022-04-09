Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976 over the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

