Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 74266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

