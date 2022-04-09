Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $269.41. The stock had a trading volume of 472,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,785. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.66.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

