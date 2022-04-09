Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.