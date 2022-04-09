Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) to report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $12.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $168,909,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,474,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 236,436 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

