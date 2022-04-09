Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 94.28 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.25.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 850 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £977.50 ($1,281.97). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,215.34). Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,848.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.