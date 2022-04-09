Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 10%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,001,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 161,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

