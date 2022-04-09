Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 10%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,001,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 161,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)
