Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RROTF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Roots has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

