RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.12, but opened at $86.89. RPM International shares last traded at $87.46, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

