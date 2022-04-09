Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,326 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

