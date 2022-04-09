RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Up 0.1%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 46,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 28,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,900 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 1,134,137 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013,867 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RXR Acquisition by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

