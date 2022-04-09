SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $192,512.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,712.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00203319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.