Sarcophagus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,282.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $37,282.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.30 or 0.07580927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.33 or 1.00046447 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

