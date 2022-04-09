Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.