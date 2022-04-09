Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

