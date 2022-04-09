Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Science 37 stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 814,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,882. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

