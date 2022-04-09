Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 8.6%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCEGet Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.36. 10,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 235,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

