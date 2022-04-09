Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Down 8.6%

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.36. 10,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 235,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

