Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $569.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.60 million and the highest is $588.88 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $729.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

SGMS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 627,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,081. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

