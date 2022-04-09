Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,901 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.