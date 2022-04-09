Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.55 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

