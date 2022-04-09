Secret Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Secret has a total market cap of $885.85 million and $24.25 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00012762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00272035 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022561 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.90 or 0.00653778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

