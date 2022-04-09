SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

