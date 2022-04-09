Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00. Semrush has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

