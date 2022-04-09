Senior (OTC:SNIRF) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Senior alerts:

This table compares Senior and Air Industries Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million N/A -$218.57 million N/A N/A Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.44 $1.63 million $0.06 13.51

Air Industries Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senior.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Senior and Air Industries Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Senior has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Industries Group beats Senior on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senior (Get Rating)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.