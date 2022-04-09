Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,028,522.66 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

