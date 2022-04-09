Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

