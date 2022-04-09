SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. SFL posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

