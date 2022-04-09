Shadow Token (SHDW) Market Cap Tops $199,354.43

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Shadow Token has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Shadow Token coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $199,354.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.16 or 0.07594906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.65 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

